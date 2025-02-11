Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stake Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after buying an additional 8,206,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Avantor by 653.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 557.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963,912 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Trading Down 0.9 %

Avantor stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Avantor from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

