Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 630.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Baidu by 21.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 28.5% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.46. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $116.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

