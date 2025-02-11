Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 42.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCS opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

