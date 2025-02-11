Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 24.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lowered Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.