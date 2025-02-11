Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,014 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Intapp alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTA. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $47,837,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after purchasing an additional 411,434 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after purchasing an additional 343,275 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 15.3% in the third quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 256,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth about $7,118,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Intapp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTA opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $1,196,318.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 803,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,641,620. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 5,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $309,605.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,533.60. This trade represents a 10.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,158,913. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intapp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.