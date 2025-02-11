Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,142 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,282. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

