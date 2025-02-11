Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 216 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $208.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.