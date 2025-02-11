Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 4,606 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Manchester United in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MANU opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.36. Manchester United plc has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

