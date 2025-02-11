Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 579 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NET. WIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,588,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,160,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,851.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 138,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 131,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,130,000 after purchasing an additional 121,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 280,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $2,049,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,549,491.47. This represents a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,738 shares of company stock valued at $69,632,506. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE NET opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a PE ratio of -783.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $176.73.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.28.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

