Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $38,588,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $7,200,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 172.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

SNN stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

