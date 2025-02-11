Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 611 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in ITT by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ITT by 232.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $147.47 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.95 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.96.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

