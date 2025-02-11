Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 331.3% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 10.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Xylem by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.35. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.26 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

