Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $82.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

