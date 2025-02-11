Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,100,000 after purchasing an additional 491,774 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,095,000 after purchasing an additional 485,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 68.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,757,000 after purchasing an additional 354,740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 189.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after purchasing an additional 279,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,474,000 after acquiring an additional 206,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.81.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.46.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

