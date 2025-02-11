Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 1,524 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Grindr were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRND. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grindr in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grindr from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Grindr in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In other Grindr news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $50,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,938.40. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vandana Mehta-Krantz sold 60,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $868,489.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 722,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,319,180.54. The trade was a 7.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,389,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,153,532. Insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRND opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.30. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

