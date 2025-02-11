Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 189 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 319.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA opened at $495.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.79. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.69 million. Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Saia from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Saia from $561.00 to $544.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.41.

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

