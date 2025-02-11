Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 4,335 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Alkermes by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alkermes by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Alkermes by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALKS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alkermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $151,813.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,492.45. This represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 100,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,234,421.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,494.50. This trade represents a 69.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,189 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,518 in the last 90 days. 4.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS stock opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.