Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 592 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $167.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.65 and a 52-week high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

