Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 621 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 592,460 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $50,643,000 after buying an additional 503,204 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 817.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 537,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $55,564,000 after buying an additional 479,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $636,840,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 753,471 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $73,016,000 after buying an additional 201,562 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 156.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 316,593 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after buying an additional 193,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.27%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.