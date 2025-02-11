Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
TLT opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
