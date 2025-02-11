Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in XPO by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in XPO by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of XPO by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $124.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.35.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

