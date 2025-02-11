Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,477,362 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $114,577,992.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 257,758,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,348,477.50. This represents a 0.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

