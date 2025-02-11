Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of E. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ENI by 25.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the third quarter worth $231,000. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on E. UBS Group cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 target price (down from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.60.

ENI stock opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

