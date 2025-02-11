Bleakley Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Markel Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Markel Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,989.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,766.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,653.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 97.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,945 shares in the company, valued at $98,282,049.45. This represents a 0.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

