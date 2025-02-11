Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $372,000 Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average of $130.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.55, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $170.08.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. This trade represents a 41.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 777,586 shares of company stock valued at $111,444,979. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

