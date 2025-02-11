Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBW. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,455.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 68,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $3,171,645.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,020,589.20. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,622. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBW opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBW has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

