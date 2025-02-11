Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $417,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 330.2% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Hologic Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $63.62 and a one year high of $84.67.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other Hologic news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,237.38. The trade was a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

