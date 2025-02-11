Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $434,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $118.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.22.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

