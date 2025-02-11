Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.