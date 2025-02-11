Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 433.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,271.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,449,000 after acquiring an additional 965,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after acquiring an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,610,000 after acquiring an additional 642,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.13.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

