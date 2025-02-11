Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,528,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,079,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,186 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 433.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,460 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,271.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 973,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,449,000 after acquiring an additional 965,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,875,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,470,000 after acquiring an additional 747,390 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,166,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,610,000 after acquiring an additional 642,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:CCI opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
