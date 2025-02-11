Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $532,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 137.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.
View Our Latest Research Report on Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.