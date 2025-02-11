Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $532,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

