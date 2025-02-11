Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Ameren by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,507.65. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $97.05 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $97.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 63.06%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

