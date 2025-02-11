Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,104,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,166,000 after acquiring an additional 238,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after acquiring an additional 261,564 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Owens Corning by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,455,000 after acquiring an additional 197,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,818,000 after acquiring an additional 424,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.75.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $179.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.80. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $214.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. This represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

