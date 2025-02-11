Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 302.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 2,728.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 310,311 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DHT by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 87.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.41.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DHT

DHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.