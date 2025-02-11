Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

