Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $368,000 in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tidewater by 163.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Tidewater by 187.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Tidewater in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tidewater news, CEO Quintin Kneen bought 41,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.06 per share, with a total value of $2,000,016.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,046.34. This trade represents a 30.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TDW. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tidewater

Tidewater Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE TDW opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $111.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.