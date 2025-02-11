Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NYSE:NGG opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.75.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

