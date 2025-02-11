Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,071 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $242,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,742,619.25. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock worth $617,442. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.