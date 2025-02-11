Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 16,308 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,688,000 after purchasing an additional 456,117 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 13,072,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 238,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 380,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 178,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 133,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLCO. Citigroup lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.60) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

