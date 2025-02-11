Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,951,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. The trade was a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

