Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 389 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.08.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $9,781,722.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,134.22. The trade was a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.36, for a total value of $2,828,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,485,785.60. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,864 shares of company stock worth $41,036,365. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $345.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.13. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $210.64 and a 52 week high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

