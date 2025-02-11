Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Carvana by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 44,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.47, for a total transaction of $11,416,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,617,150.75. The trade was a 18.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $2,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,016,895.44. This represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,845 shares of company stock worth $30,742,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $267.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.30. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $48.15 and a twelve month high of $270.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26,823.12 and a beta of 3.37.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $151.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

