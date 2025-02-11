Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $174.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 3.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

