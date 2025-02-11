Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KT alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 3,915.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in KT during the third quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in KT during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

KT Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE KT opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.20%. Research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Company Profile

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.