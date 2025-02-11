Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 578.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRMN opened at $215.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a 200-day moving average of $192.61. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $223.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

