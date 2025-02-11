Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 416 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.00.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

