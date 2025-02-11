Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 729 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 20,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.57 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $168.43 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day moving average of $201.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

