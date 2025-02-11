Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $201.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $233.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

