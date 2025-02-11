Breakwater Investment Management Sells 4,000 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Breakwater Investment Management decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 896.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 744.1% during the second quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $133.57 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This trade represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

