Brentview Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,076 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.3% of Brentview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 473,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,972,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 592,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,919,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $270.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $172.62 and a 12-month high of $278.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

